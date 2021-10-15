UK Watchdog Probing Thermo Fisher's $21B PPD Deal

By Isaac Monterose (October 15, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority announced on Friday that it's considering a probe of lab equipment company Thermo Fisher's $20.9 billion acquisition of pharmaceutical research organization PPD Inc. The announcement came with a Monday commencement date and also stated that the CMA will announce on Dec. 10 if the probe will head into its second phase. The antitrust authority explained that it's considering whether the acquisition is subject to the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act of 2002 and if it will lessen market competition in the U.K. Thermo Fisher's acquisition of PPD was announced in April with Morgan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS