NJ Dentist Gets $1.4M Verdict Pulled In Suit Over Surgery

By Mike Curley (October 15, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday undid a $1.4 million verdict in a suit by a woman alleging a dentist botched a tooth extraction and damaged her nerves, finding that the trial court was wrong to exclude or limit testimony from a potential witness and a defense expert in the case. The two-judge panel said the error warrants a new trial on liability and proximate cause in Kathleen Seergy's case against Dr. Frank H. Ricker, noting that Ricker had not challenged the amount of the verdict, only the trial court's evidence rulings that led to the jury's verdict. According to...

