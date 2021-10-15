Convicted Insys Founder Seeks Deep Cut To Restitution

By Brian Dowling (October 15, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The convicted founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc. on Thursday asked a Boston federal judge to cut $24 million from what he owes victims, saying the First Circuit's instructions after overturning the initial restitution sum require a new number more closely tailored to the alleged fraud. John Kapoor and the government agree on reducing the founder's original $59.8 million restitution sum so that it only covers prescriptions for the fentanyl spray Subsys that went through the Insys Reimbursement Center, a call center that prosecutors said misled insurers to pay for the drug, which Insys allegedly bribed doctors to prescribe. That first cut,...

