Biden Admin. Says 'Remain In Mexico' May Restart Next Month

By Hannah Albarazi (October 15, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration told a Texas federal judge Thursday that if Mexico agrees, the U.S. will be ready to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy by mid-November, unleashing a storm of protest from human rights advocates warning that the policy will lead to "immense human suffering." President Joe Biden's administration told U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk — who in August ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump-era policy officially titled the Migrant Protection Protocols — that it will be prepared to start returning U.S. asylum seekers to Mexico next month, as long as the Mexican government accepts the...

