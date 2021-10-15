Insurers Say GE Knew About Turbine Issues In Plant Failure

By Eli Flesch (October 15, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A group of insurance and reinsurance companies is suing General Electric to recoup losses incurred in connection with a turbine blade failure at an Algerian power plant, saying GE knew about problems with its turbine blades. Zurich Insurance PLC UK Branch and other reinsurance companies told a Georgia federal court Thursday that they sustained more than $28 million in losses paying out repair and replacement costs for a turbine blade that detached from its housing in a power component while spinning at 3,000 revolutions per minute. GE failed to properly design and manufacture the turbine blade, the companies asserted, but still...

