Claims Court Finds No Bias In Navy Rejecting R&D Proposal

By Daniel Wilson (October 15, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has rejected a technology company's protest over its exclusion from a Navy small business research and development deal, saying the company hadn't shown Navy evaluators were biased against the firm or acted unreasonably. The ratings Navy evaluators gave to Squire Solutions Inc.'s proposal to participate in a Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, program were within their discretion, and Squire hadn't provided any clear evidence of bias against the company for filing an earlier protest, Judge Richard A. Hertling ruled. "On consideration of the merits … the Court finds that the Navy's evaluation was not improper, and...

