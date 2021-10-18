Mayer Brown Hires Former Oil Co. GC In Houston

By Jessica Corso (October 18, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has expanded its energy transactions team in Houston with the addition of an attorney who spent over three years as general counsel of an oil and gas exploration company. Sam Patranella joined the firm's corporate and securities practice as a partner focusing on private equity and energy transactions, Mayer Brown announced Thursday. Though he lives in Austin, he has been assigned to the firm's Houston office, Patranella told Law360 on Monday. Mayer Brown doesn't have an Austin office. Patranella was general counsel for Luxe Energy LLC, a company that owned drilling rights in West Texas until it was...

