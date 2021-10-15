FDA Panel Backs J&J COVID Booster For Ages 18 And Up

By Britain Eakin (October 15, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended Friday for the agency to approve emergency use of booster shots for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 years and older. The 19-member Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to approve J&J's request for emergency use authorization after several hours of debate about data the New Jersey-based company said shows that booster shots given two to six months after the first dose increase effectiveness, and don't carry any increased safety risks. The vote on J&J boosters came the day after the advisory committee voted unanimously Thursday to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS