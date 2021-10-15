3rd Circ. Nixes Injunction In Baking Co.'s Trade Secrets Suit​

By Melissa Angell (October 15, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel considering Mallet & Co.'s trade secret suit against rival baking equipment maker Synova LLC reversed an order blocking Synova from making certain products and employing former Mallet workers, finding Friday that Mallet must identify the particular trade secrets Synova allegedly misappropriated and demonstrate that they're protected. In a 58-page precedential decision, a three-judge panel unanimously ruled that since a lower court did not identify specifics concerning Mallet's trade secrets, the panel cannot decide if the baking company's trade secret misappropriation claims against Synova pass muster. At issue are 124 formulas for nonstick baking agents that Mallet claims...

