State Dept. Plans To Appeal Order Saving Diversity Visas

By Alyssa Aquino (October 18, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State urged a D.C. federal court to pause litigation from diversity visa lottery winners, saying that they're planning to appeal a court order saving nearly 1,000 diversity visas past their expiration date. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan reserved 966 diversity visas past their Sept. 30 expiration date after finding that winners of the fiscal year 2021 Diversity Visa Lottery would likely prove that the State Department had illegally delayed processing their visas. But in a Friday status report, the State Department said it intended on appealing the order once it received permission from the U.S. Solicitor General's Office. With...

