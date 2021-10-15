Opioid Inquiry Faults Arnold & Porter But Rejects Some Relief

By Jeff Overley (October 15, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter engaged in sanctionable conduct by failing to divulge key documents from Endo Pharmaceuticals before and during a New York opioid trial, but certain requests for harsh discipline aren't warranted, a retired judge wrote in a court-commissioned report released Friday. A court-commissioned report released Friday found that Arnold & Porter engaged in sanctionable conduct while representing Endo Pharmaceuticals in opioid litigation. (Law360) Former New York appeals court Justice Joseph J. Maltese, recently tapped to assess discovery lapses by Arnold & Porter, used the conclusion of his report to paint an unflattering portrait of how the firm went about disclosing documents that contained...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS