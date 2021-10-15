7th Circ. Affirms Remand Of BIPA Suit Against Illinois Grocer

By Celeste Bott (October 15, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel said Friday that a federal judge was right to remand a biometric privacy lawsuit against an Illinois grocery chain to state court, citing a home-state exception in the Class Action Fairness Act and saying the chain waited too long to remove the case. CAFA's home state exception directs federal courts to decline to exercise jurisdiction if at least two-thirds of the proposed class members and the "primary" defendants are citizens of the state where the suit was filed. That's exactly what lead plaintiff Ranita Railey invoked, saying Sunset Food Mart and all putative class members in her...

