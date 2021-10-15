HP Must Face Most Claims In Suit Over Ink Cartridges

By Christopher Cole (October 15, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Friday that HP Inc. cannot ditch the bulk of a proposed class action alleging a ploy to force customers to buy HP ink and toner by sending firmware updates so its printers could only use HP cartridges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen largely rejected the electronics giant's bid to throw out the suit, but did agree to HP's request to toss three claims, one with no chance of the plaintiffs coming back with an amended claim. The suit says HP surreptitiously collected data on whether its printers were using HP's or competitors' cartridges and in...

