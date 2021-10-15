Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Axes Sexual Harassment Claims Against MyPhillyLawyer

By Matt Fair (October 15, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury cleared personal injury firm MyPhillyLawyer on Friday of allegations from a former paralegal that she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment from attorneys and other co-workers during her brief tenure with the firm three years ago.

A Philadelphia federal jury rejected Kimberly Hayes' claims that she experienced sexual harassment at the firm, known formally as Silvers Langsam & Weitzman PC. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The eight-member jury rejected claims from Kimberly Hayes that she'd faced a litany of sexual comments about her body and that she'd been inappropriately touched on at least one occasion by a supervising attorney with the firm....

