Jury Axes Sexual Harassment Claims Against MyPhillyLawyer

By Matt Fair (October 15, 2021, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury cleared personal injury firm MyPhillyLawyer on Friday of allegations from a former paralegal that she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment from attorneys and other co-workers during her brief tenure with the firm three years ago. A Philadelphia federal jury rejected Kimberly Hayes' claims that she experienced sexual harassment at the firm, known formally as Silvers Langsam & Weitzman PC. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The eight-member jury rejected claims from Kimberly Hayes that she'd faced a litany of sexual comments about her body and that she'd been inappropriately touched on at least one occasion by a supervising attorney with the firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS