FCC Republicans Call For More Efficient Spectrum Use

By Kelcee Griffis (October 15, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's two Republican members on Friday shared ideas to free up mid-band spectrum for 5G transmissions, emphasizing the need for stalwart agency leadership in the face of federal government pushback and calling attention to poorly designed wireless devices that may clutter the airwaves. During an event hosted by the Free State Foundation, senior FCC Republican Brendan Carr said the agency must not lose ground to other federal agencies that have some claim to portions of the airwaves as it seeks to clear more swaths of valuable mid-band spectrum for commercial wireless use. "We need to make sure that FCC leadership...

