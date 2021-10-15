Group Cuts Some Claims From Bison Hunt Suit At 9th. Circ.

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 15, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A community group that sued the federal government over bison hunting near Yellowstone National Park voluntarily dismissed two of its three claims in the Ninth Circuit on Friday, only continuing to request a deadline for an environmental review of bison hunting. A Montana federal judge in February did not grant Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter's request to stop the hunting, prompting it to appeal to the Ninth Circuit. But in other court documents filed Tuesday, the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service argued that the group wrongly included them in the suit because they lack power to authorize bison hunting....

