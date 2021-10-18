​​​​​​​Porter Wright Accused Of Botching Malpractice Suits

By Adrian Cruz (October 18, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A horse breeding company and its owner have filed a suit in Minnesota federal court accusing Ohio-based Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP and a former attorney of mishandling malpractice suits against other firms that had previously been hit with similar allegations. Everest Stables owner Jeffrey Nielsen said in his complaint filed Oct. 15 that Porter Wright and Christopher D. Cathey, now of Dickinson Wright PLLC, misled him into thinking that they would be able to simultaneously handle legal malpractice suits against Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Foley & Mansfield PLLP and Miller Edwards Rambicure PLLC's two predecessor firms. "Porter Wright and...

