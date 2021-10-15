Endo Investors Ink $63M Deal In Generics Stock Inflation Suit

By Craig Clough (October 15, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Endo International and a class of investors told a Pennsylvania federal court Friday that they reached a $63.4 million settlement to resolve claims Endo inflated its stock price by hiking its generic drug prices in tandem with competitors and then lied to investors about how it had increased its profits. In a joint stipulation of settlement filed with the court, the parties said the deal would be paid entirely by Endo's insurance carriers and not by any of the defendants themselves or from any of their assets or property. The parties asked the court in August for a stay in the proceedings...

