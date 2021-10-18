Boston DA Says Secret Recording Suit Not Fit For High Court

By Chris Villani (October 18, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Rachael Rollins, the Boston prosecutor awaiting a Senate vote on her nomination for Massachusetts U.S. attorney, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a conservative group's challenge to the state's ban on secret recording. Rollins, in her role as Suffolk County district attorney, told the justices in a brief Friday that there is no real split between lower courts that would serve as the basis for a Supreme Court review, contrary to arguments made by Project Veritas Action Fund. The group, founded by James O'Keefe, claimed in its brief to the top court that the First Circuit decision leaving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS