Mary Kay Asks Judge To Shut Down Ex-Assistant's Book

By Katie Buehler (October 18, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Mary Kay Inc. has asked a Texas federal judge to prevent its founder's former personal assistant from advertising or selling a book about lessons she learned on the job, alleging the book steals from copyrighted material and is wrongly presented as endorsed by the company. The Dallas-based cosmetics company said in a complaint filed Friday that it attempted to push back the book's Oct. 5 release date in order to review the material, but company founder Mary Kay Ash's former personal assistant and the author of the book, Jennifer Bickel Cook, didn't cooperate. Cook's book, "Pass It On: What I Learned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS