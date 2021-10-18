Feds Seek Prison For Ex-NFL Players Over Health Plan Fraud

By Max Jaeger (October 18, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Kentucky federal prosecutors want prison terms for a pair of former NFL players who were among more than a dozen accused of pillaging $3.9 million from a league health plan, according to new court filings. Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell in a sentencing memorandum on Friday that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darrell Reid and Washington Football Team defensive tackle Anthony Montgomery deserve terms of 6-12 months and 10-16 months, respectively. While the players accepted responsibility for their alleged roles in the scheme, prosecutors said the prison stays are needed to "ensure that others know that fraud will result...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS