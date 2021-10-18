Gov't Tells Justices That Gitmo Detainee Can Discuss Torture

By Daniel Wilson (October 18, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court that it would allow a Guantanamo Bay detainee to testify about his torture, after facing justices' pointed questions about why he hadn't already been allowed to do so in an overseas case related to his efforts to subpoena former CIA contractors. Although the U.S. had previously rejected a request from Polish prosecutors to facilitate testimony from Abu Zubaydah as part of a case over Polish officials' alleged complicity for his torture at a CIA "dark" or "black" site in Poland, the U.S. Department of Defense has now said it will allow Zubaydah to...

