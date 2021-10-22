Slack's Direct Listing Ruling Could Have Far-Reaching Impact

By Tom Zanki (October 22, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A recent Ninth Circuit ruling that Slack can be held liable for alleged misstatements leading to its direct listing could have broad ramifications that reshape how long-standing securities laws apply to novel alternatives to initial public offerings as well as traditional IPOs. The appellate panel's Sept. 20 2-1 decision held that a shareholder suing Slack Technologies Inc. over allegedly faulty disclosures had standing even though he technically couldn't trace his share purchases to a registration statement in the same manner as a traditional IPO investor, given different mechanics of a direct listing. The Slack proposed class action was the first case...

