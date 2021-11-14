Competing Bills Seek To Decriminalize Sex Work In NY

By Marco Poggio | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

A participant in a march called Slut Walk (Marcha De Las Putas) in Queens, in September 2020, organized by transgender rights activists demanding the decriminalization of sex work. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

People in the sex trade are victims themselves.











Dawn Gresham Policy advisor for

Sen. Liz Krueger



Decriminalizing the Sex Trade or Only Sex Workers? Two bills winding through the New York legislature would decriminalize sex work, but in radically different ways. One bill would make buying and selling sex legal. The other would also decriminalize sex workers, but not clients and managers. Stop the Violence in the Sex Trades Act NY Senate bill number: S. 3075 Introduced by: Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn) Companion NY Assembly bill: A. 849 Senate co-sponsors: 6 Assembly co-sponsors: 17 Proposes to: Decriminalize the sale and purchase of sex between consenting adults

Eliminate prostitution statutes used to criminally charge sex workers working together, while leaving statutes that criminalize force, coercion or exploitation

Decriminalize sex workers who live and work together

Decriminalize sex work inside dwellings

Expunge and vacate criminal records for prior sex work offenses that are decriminalized Supporters+ Expand for list- Collapse Make the Road NY

New York Civil Liberties Union

Immigrant Defense Project

Womankind

Red Canary Song

Equality New York

Unchained

T4Tech

SOAR Institute

Decrim NY

Decriminalize Sex Work

Equality New York

New Pride Agenda

Sylvia Rivera Law Project

VOCAL-NY

Bronx Defenders

Legal Aid Society NYC

Brooklyn Defender Services

Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem

Center for Community Alternatives

Center for Constitutional Rights

Callen-Lorde

New York Transgender Advocacy Group

Bridges 4 Life

Black Trans Nation

Newburgh LGBTQ Center

Center for HIV Law and Policy

Colectivo Intercultural Transgrediendo

CREA

Urban Justice Center – Sex Workers Project

GAPIMNY

Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society (G.L.I.T.S.)

Bridges 4 Life

Harm Reduction Coalition

Center for Community Alternatives

JustLeadershipUSA

Lambda Legal

The LGBT Center

Lorena Borjas Community Fund

National Lawyers Guild Disability Justice Committee

National Lawyers Guild Queer Caucus

QueerAmisu

Sylvia Rivera Law Project

Support Ho(s)e

Unchained

Gay Men's Health Crisis

Association of Legal Aid Attorneys (UAW Local 2325)

Police Reform Organizing Project

Sex Workers Outreach Project of Brooklyn

Trans Equity Consulting

Black Trans Nation LLC Sex Trade Survivors Justice and Equality Act NY Senate bill number: S. 6040 Introduced by: Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) Companion NY Assembly bill: A. 7069 Senate co-sponsors: 2 Assembly co-sponsors: 2 Proposes to: Decriminalize prostitution and associated crimes

Maintain prohibitions against pimping, brothel owning and buying sex

Expand access to social services for people in and exiting the sex trade

Expunge prior convictions for certain prostitution offenses and vacate convictions where participation in the offense was due to being a victim of sex trafficking, labor trafficking or human trafficking

Strengthen laws against human trafficking

Establish a "victims of sexual exploitation fund" Supporters+ Expand for list- Collapse AF3IRM NY

Coalition Against Trafficking in Women

Covenant House

ECPAT USA

Equality Now

Mentari

Graham Windham

Lifeway Network

New York State Anti-Trafficking Coalition

Not On My Watch Inc.

NOW New York

Safe Network Inc.

Sanctuary for Families

World Without Exploitation

Sex workers just haven't really been given full equity. This is really a coalition that's about elevating sex workers.











Jared Trujillo NYCLU

We know that legalization and decriminalization in its various forms really kick trafficking into high gear.











Justin Flagg Sen. Liz Krueger spokesperson



How Different Countries Approach Sex Work Approaches to prostitution vary widely across the world. Partial decriminalization, also called the Nordic model, was first adopted by Sweden in 1999. Other countries have opted for legalization of both selling and buying sex, with different degrees of regulation. Full Criminalization Buying and selling sex is illegal

Partial Decriminalization Adopted by: Sweden (1999) Selling sex is legal

Buying sex is illegal

Sex workers are assisted in exiting the trade

Legalization Adopted by: Nevada (mid 19th-century); The Netherlands (2000); Germany (2002) Buying and selling sex is legal

Sex trade is thoroughly regulated

Full Decriminalization Adopted by: New South Wales, Australia (1979); New Zealand (2003) Buying and selling sex is legal

Sex trade is mostly unregulated



If one of the sides of the sex trade is criminalized, it still creates tension with the police. And what we want is sex workers to be able to report trafficking situations.











Cecilia Gentili Decrim NY