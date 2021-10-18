Petra Diamonds Settles Another Human Rights Abuse Lawsuit

By Silvia Martelli (October 18, 2021, 3:59 PM BST) -- Two dozen miners settled allegations on Monday that they were seriously abused in a Tanzanian mine owned by a subsidiary of Petra Diamonds, bringing the end of a series of 96 claims brought against the British company. Law firm Leigh Day said that it settled on behalf of 25 claimants with Williamson Diamonds Ltd, a local subsidiary of London-listed Petra Diamonds, which is known for producing a rare pink diamond for one of Queen Elizabeth II's most famous brooches. The settlement was announced in the High Court. The settlement, which was reached on Oct. 11, includes compensation, access to medical assistance...

