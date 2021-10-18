3 Firms Drive $2.5B PE-Backed IT Services Co. Buy

By Benjamin Horney (October 18, 2021, 8:59 AM EDT) -- CDW Corp. will pay $2.5 billion in cash to pick up private equity-backed information technology company Sirius Computer Solutions, the companies said Monday, in a transaction put together by legal advisers Sidley, Kirkland and Debevoise. The agreement sees Lincolnshire, Illinois-based CDW acquiring Sirius Computer Solutions Inc. from an affiliate of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, with Sidley Austin LLP advising the buyer and Kirkland & Ellis LLP representing the seller and target, according to a statement. Formed in 1980 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Sirius provides IT services to about 4,800 customers, including the likes of IBM and Microsoft Azure,...

