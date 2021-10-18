Boston Hospital Staff Sue Over Lack Of Vaccine Exemptions

By Brian Dowling (October 18, 2021, 12:18 PM EDT) -- The network that runs two major Boston hospitals has been summarily denying employee requests to be exempted from COVID-19 vaccine mandates through a religious or medical accommodation, according to a federal discrimination lawsuit filed Sunday. Together Employees, a group of 229 unvaccinated workers across the Mass General Brigham Inc. hospital and physician network, said the medical system is ignoring the Americans with Disabilities Act and workplace discrimination laws under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by setting its own rules to deny accommodation requests. The workers were placed on unpaid leave Friday and have been promised they'll be fired if...

