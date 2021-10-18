Haynes And Boone Adds Ex-Prosecutor To White Collar Team

By Sarah Martinson (October 18, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A former assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas has moved to Haynes and Boone LLP's white collar team, becoming the second Texas federal prosecutor to join the practice this year, the firm announced Monday. J. Nicholas "Nick" Bunch, who was a federal prosecutor for 11 years and handled a variety of fraud and corruption cases, joined Haynes and Boone's Dallas office as a partner, according to the firm. Bunch said in a statement Monday that he has "long known and admired" the attorneys at Haynes and Boone. "When I decided to go into private practice, Haynes Boone was my...

