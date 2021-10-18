High Court Takes Up Navajo Man's Double Jeopardy Challenge

By Rachel Scharf (October 18, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a Navajo Nation member's bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction, a case that will consider whether certain courts operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs are arms of the federal government for purposes of double jeopardy. The justices granted a March certiorari petition filed by Merle Denezpi, who was hit with a 30-year prison sentence in 2019 after a Colorado federal jury found him guilty of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country. Denezpi claims his federal indictment violated the Fifth Amendment's double jeopardy clause because he had already been charged with the...

