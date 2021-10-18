NJ Atty Disbarred For 'Egregious Ethics History'

By Nick Muscavage (October 18, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney who has been disciplined by the state's ethics officials six times was recently disbarred by the New Jersey Supreme Court for her "egregious ethics history." Susan A. Lowden of Haddonfield was disbarred through an order signed by the state's high court Oct. 14 after being suspended four separate times and censured once. The Supreme Court accepted the recommendation for Lowden's disbarment from the state's ethics officials, who said the former attorney "reached a tipping point." When recommending Lowden's disbarment in July, the state's Disciplinary Review Board said Lowden's ethics history "demonstrates a repeated and deep disdain for...

