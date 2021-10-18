Embattled Ga. Probate Judge Escapes Suspension Bid

By Rosie Manins (October 18, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia declined to suspend a state probate court judge accused of illegally jailing a citizen, among a host of other ethics violations, but said it's concerned about the number and severity of complaints against her. The court denied on Friday a motion by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission for interim suspension of Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson, who faces a raft of formal charges stemming from alleged conduct before and after she was elected uncontested in November. She is subject to 10 separate complaints, many of which include multiple instances of misconduct, the commission says....

