DC Circ. Doubtful Paving Co. Can Undo NLRB Job-Shift Ruling

By Khorri Atkinson (October 18, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Monday seemed skeptical of a paving company's claim the National Labor Relations Board erred by finding that it unlawfully shifted work from one union to another, appearing to cast doubt on the importance of a collective bargaining agreement at the heart of the company's argument. The National Labor Relations Board previously found that a New York City paving company violated federal labor law by shifting work traditionally done by members of a Utility Workers Union local to members of a different union without bargaining. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) U.S. Circuit Judges Robert L. Wilkins and A....

