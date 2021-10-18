Shuttered NJ Gym Can't Get Paid Over COVID Restrictions

By Bill Wichert (October 18, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- New Jersey does not have to pay a shuttered kickboxing business for its losses stemming from executive orders issued by Gov. Phil Murphy aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19, a state appeals court said Monday. The Appellate Division panel said in a published opinion that the gym's claims fell short under state and federal law. The panel noted that the state never physically took JWC Fitness LLC's property, rejecting its compensation bid under the state's Civil Defense and Disaster Control Act, or DCA, and its argument that the executive orders led to "a taking of its property without just compensation"...

