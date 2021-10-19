White And Williams Adds Real Estate Atty Pair

By Adrian Cruz (October 19, 2021, 12:41 PM EDT) -- White and Williams LLP bolstered its real estate practice and finance in the Northeast with the addition of two experienced attorneys, including a former Haynes and Boone LLP partner. Partner Ralph Arpajian and associate Jose Butler joined White & Williams on Monday, according to the firm. Prior to joining, Arpajian spent over a decade with Haynes and Boone and Butler was previously with Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC. Arpajian will practice in both New York and Philadelphia while Butler will practice exclusively in New York. "We are excited to welcome Ralph and Jose to our growing real estate finance team,"...

