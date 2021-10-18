Biden Admin. Starts Governmentwide Effort To Combat PFAS

By Clark Mindock (October 18, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced a multiagency, three-year strategy to begin addressing the contamination of what have come to be called "forever chemicals," setting a timeline for drinking water limits and designating some substances a hazard under the nation's Superfund law. The effort is being called a governmentwide road map for addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a class of chemicals that includes more than 5,000 substances found in a variety of packages from nonstick pans and food packaging to waterproof jackets. It's being led in part by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has been considering restrictions and reporting requirements for...

