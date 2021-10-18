LATAM Approved For Cheaper $750M Ch. 11 Lending Facility

By Vince Sullivan (October 18, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt South American air carrier LATAM Airlines Group SA received court approval Monday in New York court for a new Chapter 11 loan that will provide access to $750 million in new cash on better terms than its existing loan packages. During a video conference, LATAM attorney Luke A. Barefoot of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP said agreements governing a two-tranche, $2.45 billion debtor-in-possession financing package already approved by the bankruptcy court allowed the debtor to seek out a third silo of lending in an amount up to $750 million. The debtor pursued this so-called tranche B option at a...

