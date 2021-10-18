Strategies To Counter Broad Approach To IPR Estoppel

By Asim Bhansali and Nicholas Roethlisberger (October 18, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Recent conflicting district court decisions have cast some doubt on the scope of estoppel that will be applied to invalidity arguments after the conclusion of an inter partes review. This uncertainty has yet to be resolved by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, despite a recent opportunity to do so. Thus, defendants are left in the uncomfortable position of being unsure whether prior art will be available to them if and when their case returns to district court, even when the Patent Trial and Appeal Board cannot, by statute, consider that art in an IPR validity challenge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS