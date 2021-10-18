NY Landlords Renew Challenge To Eviction Protections

By Emma Whitford (October 18, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A due process "fix" contained within New York's anti-eviction law is a "mirage" that effectively bars landlords from housing court, several property owners and a trade association argued in their latest attempt to block pandemic tenant protections. A state law in place through Jan. 15 technically allows a landlord to challenge a tenant's assertion of financial hardship in order to potentially move forward with an eviction case, according to Friday's amended complaint. But in practice, the landlord would first need access to information that is "solely in that tenant's possession." The amended complaint and accompanying motion for an emergency injunction come...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS