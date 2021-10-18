Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Revive Citizenship Suit After Feds Yield Ground

By Alyssa Aquino (October 18, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday vacated a Third Circuit ruling in a deportation case that barred a Yemeni man from acquiring citizenship through his naturalized but divorced parents, after the Biden administration said the lower court overlooked precedent.

Abdulmalik Abdulla, who had lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years before he was deported in 2019, had fought deportation by claiming citizenship through his father, who became an American citizen while married to Abdulla's mother. But the Third Circuit ruled in August 2020 that Section 1432 of the Immigration and Nationality Act could allow Abdulla's claim only if his father had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!