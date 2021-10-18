Cannabis-Focused REIT Snaps Up Calif. Property For $51M

By Sarah Jarvis (October 18, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Cannabis-focused real estate investment trust Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. said Monday that it has closed an acquisition of a 201,000-square-foot industrial property in California for $51 million and entered into a long-term lease with vertically integrated operator Gold Flora LLC. IIP noted that it "partners with experienced, regulated cannabis operators" and serves as a capital source by acquiring and leasing back their real estate assets, but the trust didn't immediately confirm Monday whether this was the arrangement with Gold Flora. Gold Flora plans on completing tenant improvements for the Desert Hot Springs, California, property as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing...

