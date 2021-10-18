Cancer-Focused Biotech Xilio Joins Packed IPO Pipeline

By Tom Zanki (October 18, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Cancer-focused biotechnology firm Xilio Therapeutics Inc. launched plans on Monday to conduct an estimated $125 million initial public offering, joining a packed pipeline of up to 13 operating companies planning to go public this week, potentially exceeding $2 billion in proceeds. If all businesses go public as planned, 17 law firms will steer this week's offerings, including representation of companies and their underwriters, according to securities filings. The IPO prospects span the life sciences, medical device, restaurant, pipeline, cryptocurrency, technology, asset management and health insurance sectors. Waltham, Massachusetts-based Xilio is the latest to outline IPO plans. Xilio, advised by WilmerHale, told...

