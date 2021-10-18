Lin Wood Asks 11th Circ. To Recuse Judge From Bar Suit

By Brett Barrouquere (October 18, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Right-wing attorney L. Lin Wood is asking the Eleventh Circuit to recuse a federal judge who dismissed his challenge to the Georgia state bar's efforts to have him undergo a mental health evaluation, and wants the lawsuit reinstated. Wood said in an opening brief to the Eleventh Circuit on Friday that U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten expressed bias against him in the way he handled the suit and may end up being called as a witness. Judge Batten also improperly dismissed the case, Wood said. Judge Batten has "personal, first-hand knowledge" of a civil case at the heart of the Georgia...

