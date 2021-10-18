Dish Files Bad Faith Complaint Against Tegna

By J. Edward Moreno (October 18, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Dish Network on Monday accused broadcaster Tegna Inc. of "stonewalling" during their negotiations for carrying the broadcaster's TV signals, leading to an ongoing blackout of Tegna's local stations. In a redacted complaint filed Monday with the Federal Communications Commission, Dish described "bad faith" demands from Tegna that would have totaled to nearly $1 billion in fees. These demands included "appearing" to ask that Dish pay for subscribers in a local market whether they purchase local programming from Dish or not and for viewers who are no longer subscribers of Dish. Tegna stations have been blacked out of Dish's offerings since Oct....

