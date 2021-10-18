Amarin Investors Want 3rd Circ. To Revive Heart Drug Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 18, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Investors who poured money into heart-drug maker Amarin Corp. PLC urged the Third Circuit to revive their lawsuit accusing the company and its officials of concealing clinical trial issues that led to a stock crash, saying general warnings about hypothetical possibilities didn't suffice when actual problems arose. In an appeal brief filed Friday, the investors said a New Jersey federal court erred in dismissing their claims that Amarin violated the Securities and Exchange Act by making misleadingly optimistic statements about the results of the clinical trial for Vascepa while the shareholders were making their investment decisions. Investors say they adequately pled...

