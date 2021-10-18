US Detains Suspect In $350M Bribe Case After Extradition

By Rachel Scharf (October 18, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Colombian businessman accused of laundering funds for a $350 million bribery scheme made his first Florida federal court appearance on Monday after losing an extradition battle, agreeing to remain in custody while he fights the charges. Alex Nain Saab Moran appeared virtually before U.S. Magistrate Judge John J. O'Sullivan in an orange jumpsuit more than two years after he was charged with seven counts of money laundering and one count of conspiracy tied to the alleged Foreign Corrupt Practices Act scheme. Designated a fugitive in August 2019, Saab has fought extradition since being arrested in the Cabo Verde Islands last year. He was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS