Suit Says Pa. Firm Missed Red Flags In Nursing Home Sale

By Matt Fair (October 19, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The buyers of a West Virginia nursing home have accused a Pittsburgh-based accounting and law firm of failing to conduct proper due diligence as it advised them on a half-a-million-dollar deal to purchase the facility. The buyers of Mary Ann Manor said Markovitz Dugan & Associates allowed them to finalize the deal only to find that the prior owners had left them with broken equipment, unpaid bills, plumbing and electrical problems, a lack of adequate staffing to continue operating the facility and an open medical negligence claim. "Defendants should have recognized that sellers' conduct prior to closing was suspicious, and ......

