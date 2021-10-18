Transunion Unit Boots $23M Suit Over Shelved Lease Project

By Lauraann Wood (October 18, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court said Monday that a Transunion unit correctly defeated a company's $23 million suit accusing it of unlawfully shelving a lease-customization platform project, saying damages over the company's new product were too speculative. A three-judge panel's majority said Transunion Rental Screen Solutions Inc. was properly handed final judgment in Helix Strategies LLC and owner Roger Ivey's lawsuit because they failed under Illinois' "new business rule" to sufficiently prove they suffered damages when Transunion shelved a project to build a lease-customization platform that it would market for Helix. The new business rule generally blocks companies from recovering lost profits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS