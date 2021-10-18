Safeco Doesn't Owe $3M To Motorcyclist's Kin, 8th Circ. Says

By Angela Childers (October 18, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The family of a motorcyclist killed by an uninsured driver cannot recover the $3 million it sought from Safeco Insurance because the policy specifically excluded uninsured motorist coverage for bodily injuries, the Eighth Circuit held. An exclusion in the insurance policy clearly meant there was no coverage for a fatal motorcycle accident, the Eighth Circuit ruled. (Getty Images) Writing for panel, Judge Jonathan A. Kobes held Friday that the language in Safeco's auto policy unambiguously excluded Lauren Palazzolo's death under its motorcycle exclusion. Palazzolo was driving her motorcycle when she collided with another vehicle and was killed. She was insured under...

