FCC Chief Wants To Make Mobile Providers Block Robotexts

By Nadia Dreid (October 18, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- With spam texts on the rise, the head of the Federal Communications Commission is floating the idea of passing new rules that would require mobile service providers to block the annoying messages before they get to customers' phones. The FCC's acting chairwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel shared with her fellow commissioners Monday a proposed rulemaking that would make cellphone service providers responsible for blocking illegal text messages, the latest step in the agency's larger fight against spam calls. In doing so, the FCC said it "recognizes that it must adapt to the latest scamming trends — including the rise of robotexts." "We've seen...

