NatWest Says Ex-Director Sued Too Late On £1.1M Bonus

By Silvia Martelli (October 19, 2021, 4:05 PM BST) -- NatWest has told a court in London that a former executive suing for £1.1 million ($1.5 million) over an unpaid bonus acted too late and cannot now recover the money. Arif Hussein cannot seek debt or damages over a bonus that the lender allegedly should have paid out more than six years before the former managing director filed his claim, NatWest Group PLC told the High Court in a defense — which has been redacted — filed on Friday. Hussein waited too long to sue under English limitation rules, NatWest said. The lender also said that it had a right to...

